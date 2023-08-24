Navarro Knocks in 4 in 6-2 PaddleHeads' Win

August 24, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads would be looking to rebound in game 2 of a 6 game set opposite the Glacier Range Riders. After a long night offensively on Tuesday, Missoula's bats would be in search of something different in game 2. Missoula would face a challenge in one of Glacier's top pitchers, Noah Barros. Despite this, it would not take long for the PaddleHeads to ensure they would have a much different experience on this night.

The Missoula attack would immediately find the scoreboard in the top of the 1st putting 3 runs on the road in an 8 batter stretch to jump to the lead. Glacier would only manage to put runs on the board in the 6th on the other side as the PaddleHeads led from start to finish. Luis Navarro would lead the charge from the beginning as well, reaching base 4 times in a 6-2 Missoula victory over Glacier on Wednesday night.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.