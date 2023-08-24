PBL Announces Data Partnership with BaseballCloud

August 24, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) News Release







Windsor, CO and Lake Mary, FL - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter ("PBL"), a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, today announced a partnership with BaseballCloud, the flexible data software suite built to provide powerful insights and solutions across baseball organizations.

BaseballCloud harnesses sports technology and produces professional software solutions for MLB, NCAA, International, Agency, and Amateur baseball and softball organizations across the globe.

As part of the partnership, BaseballCloud's advanced tools and analytical capabilities will significantly enhance the value of data captured by TrackMan Baseball at all PBL games.

BaseballCloud's AnalyzR and PitchR tools will aid PBL players and umpires in tracking and improving their performance. The organizations will also collaborate on new, promotional content utilizing BaseballCloud's suite of solutions to enhance the league's fan engagement initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with the Pioneer League to provide our industry-leading in-game data and analytics tools to their teams and tryout camps," said Kevin Davidson, CEO of BaseballCloud. "Our advanced metrics and analysis will help PBL teams make more informed decisions and support their development on the field. It will also offer valuable insights to players participating in tryout camps, to help these talented players grow and compete at the highest level."

BaseballCloud will also continue to be a major partner of PBL tryout camps, providing a live dashboard on its software solution that enables PBL clubs, scouts, and fans to view advanced data and analytics and video highlights captured during each tryout event. Each attendee - regardless of the outcome of the tryout - will be provided with their individual performance analytics report, empowering players with tangible data to showcase their efforts and abilities.

The Pioneer League is the principal development league feeding young players into higher levels of professional baseball and had the most MLB acquisitions of any independent league in 2022.

"We are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with BaseballCloud. Their industry leading platform accelerates the PBL's commitment to the development of our current and prospective players and will provide valuable scouting insights PBL clubs, MLB clubs and other professional organizations", said Henry Hunter, Commissioner & Executive Vice President of the PBL.

All 10 clubs in the PBL, which has been in existence since 1939, will have access to BaseballCloud's state-of-the-art technologies. This partnership will provide clubs with the same BaseballCloud resources used by professional teams in leagues such as Major League Baseball, Nippon Professional Baseball and Athletes Unlimited. The PBL will utilize BaseballCloud's tools at 2024 tryout camps, first at February's Florida tryouts and once again at April's tryouts in Arizona. BaseballCloud's flagship product, Yakkertech, is also used by the league to support tryouts in strategic locations.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.