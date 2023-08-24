Mustangs Win Four in a Row

The Billings Mustangs rode to a decisive 6-1 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars. The Mustangs showcased their prowess with a strong offensive performance and exceptional pitching.

The game started quietly, with both teams failing to score in the early innings. However, the Mustangs broke the deadlock in the fourth inning when John Michael Faile delivered a powerful solo home run, putting the home team ahead 1-0.

The Chukars managed to level the score in the top of the fifth inning. Trevor Halsema came through with a timely single, allowing Sam Troyer to cross the plate. The score was now tied at 1-1.

But the Mustangs quickly regained control in the bottom of the fifth. Connor Denning's double drove in Taylor Lomack and Blake Evans, giving the Mustangs a 3-1 lead.

The seventh inning was all about the Mustangs, as they extended their lead further. Gabe Wurtz delivered a crucial RBI single, bringing Mikey Edie home. John Michael Faile added to the damage with another single, allowing Gabe Wurtz to score. Brendan Ryan joined the party with yet another single, driving in John Michael Faile. By the end of the inning, the Mustangs had surged ahead to 6-1.

The Chukars couldn't mount a comeback against the solid pitching of the Mustangs. Ethan McRae earned the win, pitching five strong innings and allowing only one run. Trevor Jackson and Hunter Schilperoort closed out the game with three scoreless innings of relief for Jackson and one scoreless for Schilperoort. As a staff, they combined for a season-high 14 strikeouts.

With this victory, the Billings Mustangs continue to impress, showcasing their dominance both on the mound and at the plate. The Chukars will be looking to regroup and come back stronger in their next game.

Game Four of the six-game series starts at 6:35 p.m. with pre-game coverage at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

