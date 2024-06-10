National League Central Affiliates Set for Battle in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to Biloxi to take on the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, in the Smokies only trip to Biloxi in 2024. The homestand also marks Biloxi's final home series in the first half of the 2024 season. The Shuckers will open the second half at home on June 25 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. After every game, kids of all ages can run the bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and fans can enjoy the Corona Premier Tiki Bar free of charge throughout the season!

TUESDAY, JUNE 11, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will host a special T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Martin's Famous Potato Rolls! The first 250 fans will receive a Schooner-themed t-shirt. Fans can also enjoy Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will host Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. It's also Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails! For every home run hit during the game, Minor League Baseball will donate $100 to prostate cancer awareness through MiLB's Knocking Cancer Out of the Park initiative.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. The Shuckers will also celebrate Vancleave High School's MHSAA 5A baseball state championship win prior to first pitch.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 6:35 p.m.

Join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with a Fireworks Friday! Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. It's also Shuck Cancer Night with a jersey auction for the game-worn and signed jersey with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. The Shuckers will wear specialty "Shuck Cancer" jerseys designed by local artist Julia Reyes.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 6:05 p.m.

The Biloxi King Cakes return for the second time, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a King Cakes plush pillow! The Shuckers will also host a free youth Pitch, Hit & Run competition at the ballpark during the day as part of Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend. The Shuckers will also present a $5,000 donation to Back Bay Mission through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund during a special pregame ceremony.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will celebrate Father's Day with a Shuckers Drink Pitcher presented by Daigle's A/C & Heating LLC for the first 500 fans. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

