Right-Handed Pitcher Mason Erla Placed On Temporary Inactive List

June 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels placed right-handed pitcher Mason Erla on the temporary inactive list on Monday.

This puts the Trash Pandas roster at 27 players.

Erla has spent the entire season with the Trash Pandas, recording a 2.61 ERA and four saves in 20.2 innings pitched.

The Bay City, Michigan product has appeared for the Trash Pandas in each of the last three seasons, playing in 38 total games.

