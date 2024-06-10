Barons Set to Face Pensacola in Game 1

PENSACOLA BLUE WAHOOS (31-25) AT BIRMINGHAM BARONS (37-20) LHP Luis Palacios (2-4, 6.00) | RHP Jairo Iriarte (2-3, 3.97)

Game #58 | Tuesday - June 11, 2024 | 6:00 pm | Regions Field | Birmingham, AL

MILB.tv | Bally Live | WJQX 100.5 - JOX 2

Upcoming Starters in Series

DATE TIME OPPONENT BARONS STARTERS OPPONENT STARTER

Wed, June 12 11:00 am vs Pensacola LHP Tyler Schweitzer (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Evan Fitterer (5-3, 3.90)

Thu, June 13 7:00 pm vs Pensacola LHP Jake Eder (2-2, 4.55) RHP vs M.D. Johnson (2-3, 2.68)

Fri, June 14 7:00 pm vs Pensacola RHP Mason Adams (4-3, 2.12) vs RHP Paul Campbell (5-1, 3.35)

Sat, June 15 6:30 pm vs Pensacola LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 0.77) vs TBD

Sun, June 16 4:00 pm vs Pensacola LHP Ky Bush (5-2, 1.98) vs LHP Luis Palacios (2-4, 6.00)

LAST TIME OUT: Edgar Quero and Wilfred Veras homered to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 4-1 win before 2,957 at Smokies Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ky Bush (5-2, 1.98) pitched six outstanding innings, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts in the road win. The Barons (37-20) scored first in the game. In the top of the sixth inning, Quero doubled to center field, and Tim Elko singled to right field, scoring Quero, and the Barons took a 1-0 lead. The Smokies tied the score in the bottom of the sixth inning. An RBI single by Moises Ballesteros scored Ezequiel Pagan and the game was tied at 1-1-. In the top of the seventh inning, Jason Matthews doubled to left field, and Jacob Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to score Matthews from third base. With the run, the Barons took a 2-1 lead. In the top of the eighth inning, Quero homered to right field; it was his 10th home run of the season. Two batters later, Veras homered to center field, his eighth of the season, and the Barons led 4-1. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa pitched the seventh, giving up nothing with two strikeouts. Jake Palisch pitched the eighth inning, giving up one hit with a strikeout. Eric Adler pitched the ninth inning with one walk, getting his first save of the season. Brooks Baldwin had a hit and a stolen base, his 15th on the season. Matthews had two hits with a run scored. Elko had a single and an RBI in the win.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH: First baseman Tim Elko batted.337/.382/.535 and led the league in average (.337), hits (34) and total bases (54), while finishing second in RBI (19), slugging percentage (.535) and OPS (.917). He was tied for third in triples (one) and was fourth in home runs (four) and fifth in runs (16). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and hit safely in 22 of 25 games. He began the month with a six-game hitting streak before going on a 14-game streak from May 11-28. Elko, 25, was selected by Chicago (AL) in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: C Edgar Quero was the Southern League "Player of the Week" for June 3-9, 2024. Quero was 13-of-21 for a.619 average. Quero hit three home runs with five RBIs in that span.

BARONS STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Jairo Iriarte (2-3, 3.97) signed for just $75,000 out of Venezuela in 2018. He was traded to the White Sox along with Drew Thorpe and Samuel Zavala plus Steven Wilson in the Dylan Cease trade in March of 2023.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Brooks Baldwin leads the Southern League with a.356 average and is first in OBP with a.430 mark. Also, he is first in hits with 74. Edgar Quero is second with 10 home runs and first in RBIs with 42. Tim Elko is fifth in average at.295, tied for 11th in home runs with five, is tenth in SLG% with a.455 mark, is tied for second in hits with 59, and fourth in total basis with 91. Wilfred Veras is tied for third in home runs with eight. He is 10th with a.284 average, seventh in SLG% with.467, tied for fifth in hits with 56, tied for ninth in doubles with 12, and third in total bases with 92. Mason Adams is fourth in the league with 65 strikeouts and sixth in ERA with a 2.12. Jairo Iriarte (2-3, 3.97) is tied for second in strikeouts with 71, while Ky Bush (5-2, 1.98) is fourth in ERA and third in strikeouts with 67 in the Southern League.

PROSPECT RANKINGS: The Barons current active roster features 12 of the White Sox's Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com): LHP Noah Shultz (No. 2), RHP Drew Thorpe (No. 3), catcher Edgar Quero (No. 4), infielder Jacob Gonzalez (No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 9), LHP Jake Eder (No. 10), LHP Ky Bush (No. 17), RHP Mason Adams (No. 19), infielder Brooks Baldwin (No. 24), outfielder Wilfred Veras (No. 25), RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (No. 28), and outfielder Jacob Burke (No.30).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS:

North | 1st Birmingham 37-20 (---) | 2nd Tennessee 33-24 (4.0) | 3rd Rocket City 31-26 (6.0) | 4th Chattanooga 15-42 (22.0)

South | 1st Montgomery 32-25 (---) | 2nd Pensacola 31-25 (0.5) | 3rd Mississippi 25-32 (7.0) | 4th Biloxi 23-33 (8.5)

