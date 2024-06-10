Brandon Parker, Domingo Gonzalez Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

June 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Domingo Gonzalez and OF Brandon Parker have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for June 4-9.

Gonzalez, 24, made two appearances last week in Pensacola, allowing no runs on one hit over 2.1 innings, six strikeouts to no walks, and picking up the save in Mississippi's 6-3 win at Blue Wahoos Stadium on May 4. Over 17 relief appearances this season, the Santo Domingo, DR native has a 2.89 ERA, allowing six earned runs in 18.2 innings, nine walks, 28 strikeouts, and is 5-for-5 in save chances. Gonzalez has held the opposition to a.145 batting average and posted a 0.96 WHIP.

The Atlanta Braves claimed Gonzalez in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 draft in December 2022.

Parker, 25, continued his power surge this past week in Pensacola, batting.429 (6-for-14) with two home runs, a double, two RBI, three walks, and five runs scored. The Saucier, MS native homered in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday against the Wahoos to give the outfielder a team-best five on the year. Over his last five games, Parker is one of two Southern League players with four home runs and has six RBI and seven runs scored, batting.471. Last Sunday in the series finale against Montgomery at Trustmark Park, Parker logged his second career two-homer game and first by an M-Braves player this season.

The Atlanta Braves selected Parker in the 10th round of the 2019 draft out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Parker prepped at West Harrison High School.

The M-Braves enjoy a day off on Monday and begin a six-game homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Trustmark Park. First pitch is at 6:35 pm, with coverage starting at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

For tickets and more information on promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.