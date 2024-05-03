Nathan's Famous Becomes Official Hot Dog of the Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Monarchs fans can enjoy Nathan's Famous hot dogs at Legends Field for every game of the 2024 season. The historic brand is the new Official Hot Dog of the Kansas City Monarchs.

Fans can enjoy Nathan's Famous hot dogs throughout legends field at every Monarchs game in 2024.

"The Monarchs and Nathans both have history that dates back over a century," Monarchs manager Mark Brandmeyer said. "There's nothing like eating a delicious hot dog at the ballpark, and we look forward to offering our fans the very best with Nathan's Famous."

"Nathan's Famous is excited to be working with the Kansas City Monarchs this year," said Joseph Cerulli, regional sales manager of Nathan's Famous. "We look forward to a successful season and serving Monarch fans the best hot dog all season, and beyond."

Founded in Brooklyn, New York in 1916, Nathan's Famous 100% beef hot dogs have expanded nationwide while maintaining the original recipe that has satisfied hot dog fans in the last 108 years.

The Monarchs' home opener is May 16 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Monarchs fans can find schedule, ticket and roster information at MonarchsBaseball.com.

