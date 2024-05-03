Goldeyes Blast Three Home Runs to Best Sioux Falls in Preseason Opener

May 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes took down the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-to-2 on a chilly Friday evening after a long bus ride. Regardless, the bats came out swinging and the pitching held the Canaries' offense to two runs.

The offense started right out of the gate with an RBI single by Max Murphy to put the Goldeyes in front 1-0 in the top of the first inning.

Ryan Holgate would drive in another run in the top of the fourth with an RBI scoring Dayson Croes on an infield single pushing the lead to 2-0.

Sioux Falls would hit two solo shots of their own in the bottom of the fourth off relief pitcher Ryder Yakel answering back to tie the game up at 2-2.

Winnipeg would answer back in the top of the sixth from a solo home run by Croes making the game 3-2, a lead that would end up being the decider.

Croes would finish the day going 4-for-4 with three base hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. When asked about Croes' day, first-year Goldeyes Manager Logan Watkins was thrilled to see him get back to his hitting ways. "Yeah, (Croes) just picked up where he left off last year," said Watkins. "I'm happy he's on my team now and not managing against him anymore. Me and Adam Donachie are sitting over there and one of the things he said was that he needed to save a few for later. But he's young and he's got a lot left so hopefully it just keeps rolling."

The next run came in the top of the eighth from an opposite-field home run by Adam Hall, pushing the Goldeyes' lead to two.

In the ninth, not wanting to feel left out of the bomber party, Rob Emery connected with a two-strike pitch and cleared the left field wall giving the Fish a 5-2 lead and the win.

Colton Eastman got the start, going three perfect innings with one strikeout. Yakel followed going two innings, giving up two solo shots, and striking out two. Nick Trogrlic-Iverson trailed Yakel with two innings of his own with one strikeout. Finally, Justin Courtney tallied two innings of his own with a six-out-save and two strikeouts.

Watkins was impressed by his club's result even after all of today's travel. "Looks like a few of our hitters are already looking like their timing is where it needs to be." he reflected. "Obviously a couple of them probably still have some work to do. And then pitching, pitching looked really good. Everyone threw the ball well, and you know Sioux Falls put a couple of balls out of the yard on us in one inning. But you know, dangerous park to pitch in so it sometimes happens."

The Goldeyes will take on the Lincoln Saltdogs Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 pm. The pregame show will start approximately one half hour prior to the first pitch on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.