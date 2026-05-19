Nathan Rourke and Trevor Harris Mic'd up at QB Camp

Published on May 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Go behind the scenes with Nathan Rourke and Trevor Harris as they coach the next generation of QBs at camp. From drills and competition to advice and on-field moments.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 19, 2026

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