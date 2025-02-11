Natalie Spooner Returns and Will Make Season Debut against Minnesota

February 11, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres announced today that 2024 PWHL MVP Natalie Spooner has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Spooner will be returning to game action tonight against the Minnesota Frost at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

"I'm excited to be back with my teammates and looking forward to competing next to them again. It was obviously a long road to get to this point and doesn't happen without a lot of amazing people in my corner," shares Spooner. "I'm very grateful for my surgical and medical team that have gotten me back to full health. Thank you to the fans and hockey community for all the well wishes and patience along the way. I can't wait to play in front of the Toronto fans again and rock our new jerseys!"

Spooner was placed on LTIR on May 15, 2024, after sustaining a knee injury during the third period of Game 3 in Toronto's semifinal playoff series against Minnesota. In the PWHL's inaugural season, the 34-year-old from Scarborough, ON, led all players in goals (20) and points (27) and was selected a First-Team All-Star, Forward of the Year and Billie Jean King MVP Award recipient. Spooner's efforts in the PWHL and on the international stage with Team Canada led her to being voted the IIHF Female Player of the Year.

"We've been patiently waiting for the return of Natalie Spooner. We are tremendously proud of the work she has invested in getting herself to this point," explains General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "This has been a long journey, and she has shown throughout this process just how elite of an athlete she is. We are excited to see number 24 back in blue!"

With Spooner's return to the lineup, the Sceptres have made two corresponding roster moves. Defender Lauren Bernard has been released from her Standard Player Agreement (SPA) and has signed a Reserve Player contract, and forward Sam Cogan has been subsequently released from the team's Reserve Player list.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.