Frost Fall in Overtime to Sceptres

February 11, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







TORONTO, ON - Tuesday night saw the stars come out to play as the Toronto Sceptres topped the Frost 3-2 in overtime in an exciting, back and forth contest that featured the return of the PWHL's reigning Most Valuable Player (Natalie Spooner) and Rookie of the Year (Grace Zumwinkle).

Minnesota opened the scoring late in the first period with a goal from Sophie Jaques, then Brooke McQuigge doubled the Frost's lead nine minutes into the second frame. Toronto responded just three minutes later with a goal from Hannah Miller, as Spooner tallied her first assist of the season in her debut. Daryl Watts found the back of the net for the Sceptres on the power play just 1:54 later to knot the game at two, and a scoreless final period sent the game into overtime.

Minnesota dominated the extra period, but with just four seconds left Renata Fast scored on a breakaway to secure the win for the Sceptres in front of a sold-out home crowd at Coca Cola Coliseum. Raygan Kirk stopped 27 of 29 shots to earn her fourth win of the season for Toronto, while Maddie Rooney turned aside 19 of 22 shots in net for Minnesota. With the win, the Sceptres jump into third place in the PWHL standings with 21 points, while the Frost remain in second with 26.

QUOTES

Toronto forward Natalie Spooner on her return to play: "It was awesome. I mean, [it was] definitely an adjustment and I think it will take a few games to get really back feeling like myself; but just to get out there with [my teammates] to get that win felt really good. So excited for the next one now!"

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan on the slower start to the game: "We knew it was going to be ugly at times, I think that's what's special about getting a win like that. You can find different ways to win and our group just found a way to stick with it. I think that's one of the ones that when I look back at the end of this year, I'm going to be proud of just because you're finding a way to get it done."

Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee : "We've played in some good overtime games and usually it's a chance one way and a chance the other - it's kind of back and forth. We had them hemmed in and we had them tired, which is what happens. We were able to maintain momentum and keep it down there for a while. We just have to find a way to put it in the back of the net. They had a couple of good saves and couple of good blocks and obviously Renata [Fast] made a great read on the last play."

Minnesota defender Sophie Jaques on the increase in scoring this season: "I think we've gotten to know each other better as players and there's a lot more chemistry on the roster. In the first season obviously, everybody is new and no one has played together before, so I think a lot of teams are able to build off their success of last season and find the back of the net more."

NOTABLES

Natalie Spooner appeared in the starting lineup for the Sceptres and recorded 21:09 TOI, playing on the team's top line with Hannah Miller and Daryl Watts.

Toronto's victory is their first in extra time this season, snapping an 0-4 record in overtime and shootout games. The Sceptres also defeated the Frost for the first time this season after dropping the first two matchups.

The Frost have played in a league-high seven games past regulation, including four overtime decisions (2-2).

The Sceptres won their first one-goal decision of the season after losing their first six.

Renata Fast extended her point streak to four games (3G, 3A). With her overtime tally, the Toronto defender moves into a tie for fourth in league scoring with 14 points (4G, 10A) on the season. She has now scored three goals in her last four games and sits tied for first in scoring among defenders with Minnesota's Claire Thompson.

Hannah Miller scored her eighth goal and her seventh assist of the season for her fifth multi-point performance of the campaign. The Sceptres forward is now tied for the league-lead in scoring with 15 points (8G, 7A), surpassing her inaugural season total of 14 points (7G, 7A) in 23 GP.

Kendall Coyne Schofield recorded her ninth assist for her 15th point of the season (6G, 9A), tying her for the league-lead in scoring alongside Miller and New York's Sarah Fillier.

Daryl Watts extended her point streak to a career-high five games, recording a goal and an assist in the game. The Sceptres forward has now notched three multi-point games this season and sits in seventh in league scoring with 13 points (4G, 9A).

Sophie Jaques recorded her third multi-point game of the season (1G, 1A), and scored for the first time in her career playing in her hometown Toronto. Her two goals this season match her regular season total through 22 games last season.

Brooke McQuigge scored her fourth goal of the season for the Frost to extend her point streak to three games. The native of nearby Bowmanville, ON now sits sixth among rookies in scoring with five points (4G, 1A).

Michela Cava tallied her fourth assist of the season and now has points in three consecutive games (1G, 3A), sitting fourth among all Frost players in scoring with 10 points this season (6G, 4A).

Julia Gosling has recorded power play points in consecutive games with an assist tonight following her first career goal on Feb. 1.

Toronto goaltender Raygan Kirk has won three of her last four starts and is currently the only rookie netminder in the PWHL with multiple victories (4).

Dominique Petrie and Grace Zumwinkle both returned to the Frost lineup for tonight's game following injury. Petrie was activated off the LTIR after missing the last 11 games with an upper-body injury, while Zumwinkle returned following an eight-game absence.

Toronto has scored on the power play in each of their last five games, with nine of their last 12 goals during this stretch coming on the advantage.

Minnesota scored on the first shot of the game for the third time this season - all three of these games have been decided in extra time.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Minnesota 1 1 0 0 - 2

Toronto 0 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Minnesota, Jaques 2 (Cava, Coyne Schofield), 1:23. Penalties-Hymlarova Min (interference), 6:12; McQuigge Min (hooking), 14:26.

2nd Period-2, Minnesota, McQuigge 4 (Jaques), 8:40. 3, Toronto, Miller 8 (Spooner, Watts), 12:00. 4, Toronto, Watts 4 (Gosling, Miller), 13:54 (PP). Penalties-Daniel Tor (hooking), 0:45; Stecklein Min (delay of game), 12:57.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Connors Tor (delay of game), 4:17.

1st OT Period-5, Toronto, Fast 4 4:56. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 3-5-15-6-29. Toronto 5-10-4-3-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Minnesota 0 / 2; Toronto 1 / 3.

Goalies-Minnesota, Rooney 6-2-1-1 (22 shots-19 saves). Toronto, Kirk 4-1-1-1 (29 shots-27 saves).

Attendance: 8,183

THREE STARS

Renata Fast (TOR) 1G

Daryl Watts (TOR) 1G, 1A

Hannah Miller (TOR) 1G,1A

STANDINGS

Minnesota (5-4-3-4) - 26 PTS - 2nd Place

Toronto (5-1-4-6) - 21 PTS - 3rd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Minnesota: Thursday, February 13 at Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET

Toronto: Friday, February 14 vs. Boston at 7 p.m. ET

