Dominique Petrie Returning to Minnesota Frost Lineup

February 11, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







Toronto, ON - The Minnesota Frost have announced the return of rookie forward Dominique Petrie ahead of tonight's game in Toronto against the Sceptres.

Petrie has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) following an upper-body injury sustained on December 19 against Ottawa. The Hermosa Beach, CA native has appeared in four games this season, tallying three goals.

In a corresponding roster move, the Frost have released forward Kaitlyn O'Donohoe from her full Standard Player Agreement (SPA) and returned her to the team's Reserve Player List.

