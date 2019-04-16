Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (4-8) vs. Round Rock Express (7-5)

Game #13: Nashville Sounds (4-8) vs. Round Rock Express (7-5)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-1, 5.87) vs. RHP Brady Rodgers (0-0, 0.82)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Agape Animal Rescue. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Power Surge: After hitting three home runs on Sunday, Nashville exploded for four home runs in Monday's series finale against San Antonio. After hitting just three homers on the season-opening homestand, the Sounds totaled 13 on the road trip. Out of the seven home runs in the past two games, Willie Calhoun and Matt Davidson each have two while Jett Bandy, Hunter Cole and Andy Ibáñez each homered once. The Sounds are ranked sixth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs (16).

The Producers: Along with their home run production, Willie Calhoun and Matt Davidson have each knocked in 8 RBI, tying for the Nashville lead. Their 16 RBI have accounted for 29.1% of all Sounds' RBI production. Calhoun has at least one RBI in five of his last six games, including yesterday being his first multi-RBI affair (3). Davidson recorded two 3-RBI games in the recent four-game series against San Antonio after having just one RBI in his first eight games of the season.

We Meet Again: Today starts the second series between Nashville and Round Rock in 2019. The Sounds won the series opener 3-1 last time around but lost heartbreakers in a 9-5, 10 inning loss in game two, and gave up a five-run comeback in an 8-6 loss in the series finale. In an odd PCL schedul-ing quirk, the two teams play each other 16 times in April and May.

Loveless Cafe (@LovelessCafe)

The @nashvillesounds are back home tonight! Find out how you can win Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at home games this season: ow.ly/X0sZ50nTXMq

Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow)

This is the week @ProducerEddie sings the National Anthem at the @nashvillesounds game! bobbybones.iheart.com/featured/bobby...

Justin Chambers (@jctvweather)

The boys are back in town! Starting a nice long home stand tonight @FirstTNPark Weather is looking good! @nashvillesounds @FOXNashville

Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX)

Great night for @nashvillesounds baseball! Best news of all, your pups can attend the game -- It's Tail Waggin' Tuesday!! @WSMV

