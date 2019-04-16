Grizzlies grounded by Aviators 7-6 in series finale

April 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Las Vegas, Nevada - Behind three Seth Brown longballs, the Las Vegas Aviators (10-2) defeated the Fresno Grizzlies (6-5) 7-6 Monday night. Brown knotted the score twice, in both the first and third innings, belting a three-run and two-run bomb, respectively. His third jack (solo) in the fifth put Las Vegas up for good. Jorge Mateo added an insurance RBI single for the Aviators in the sixth.

Fresno took flight in the top of the first when Jacob Wilson lifted his third homer in two days, a three-run clout to left-center field. It was his team-leading fifth homer. In the third, Raudy Read rocketed a double to center, plating Jake Noll. Read would score two batters later on a bloop single by Collin Cowgill. With three outs to play with, Cowgill crushed a solo bomb to left field, cutting the deficit to 7-6. Despite the late rally, Brian Schlitter induced a double play and strikeout to end the contest.

The Grizzlies have now blasted at least one homer in all 11 games. Kyle McGowin (1-1) suffered the decision and Daniel Mengden (2-0) earned the victory. Schlitter secured his second save of 2019.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 2B Jacob Wilson (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- RF Collin Cowgill (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Raudy Read (1-4, 2B, RBI, R; 6-game hit streak)

Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Seth Brown (3-4, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R)

- CF Dustin Fowler (1-3, 2B, R)

- LF Mark Payton (2-4, R, SB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday April 16 Salt Lake Bees (Home) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. LHP Greg Mahle (Salt Lake) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Aviators first baseman Seth Brown homered three times Monday night against the Grizzlies. The last visiting player to go deep three times in a game was Salt Lake Bees Kole Calhoun on July 23rd, 2013 at Smith's Ballpark. The last Grizzlies player to smack three bombs in a game was Preston Tucker on June 30, 2016 also at Smith's Ballpark. He finished the contest 5-for-6 with eight RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.