Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds

April 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (7-5) at Memphis Redbirds (5-7)

Game #13/Away Game #8

Tuesday, April 16, 6:35 p.m.

AutoZone Park

MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM

RHP Zack Brown (0-0, 3.00) at LHP Genesis Cabrera (0-0, 13.50)

We're Going Streaking: Through the first 12 games of the season, the Missions have had nine different players collect a hit-streak of at least two games. Mauricio Dubon (2), Keston Hiura (4) and Jake Hager (2) are currently on multi-game hit streaks. Hiura and Tyrone Taylor had the longest hit streaks so far this season with five straight games.

Can't Wait to See You Again: Missions infielder Mauricio Dubon was kryptonite for Redbirds pitching the first three times these teams met. Dubon has hit safely in all three games, including walking-off the Redbirds in back-toback games on April 9 & 10. Dubon is hitting .347 (5-for-14) against Memphis with three runs batted in.

Milestone Tracker: After collecting four hits in Monday's loss to the Nashville Sounds, Missions outfielder Tyrone Taylor is currently one hit away from reaching 700 career hits. Another milestone was reached in yesterday's game when fellow Missions outfielder Corey Ray recorded his 300th career hit.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Mister Blue (@MisterBlueSport)

"Bad news on @FreddyPeraltaRD ; it's also interesting that Petricka was optioned to the @TimberRattlers instead of the @missionsmilb ."

Joe Alexander (@JoeAlexander210)

"San Antonio Missions roster for tonight shows right-handed pitcher Tristan Archer (No. 30) has been added to their roster. Missions play Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 pm"

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

"TRANSACTION: RHP Aaron Wilkerson has been recalled by the @Brewers. Wilkerson is 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA in two starts with the Missions this season. #ThisIsMyCrew"

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

"Today's This Day in PCL History brought to you by @CircleKStores. With a 3-1 win over the Iowa Cubs, Redbirds Manager @stubbyclapp, in his 151st game, becomes the fastest manager in PCL history to reach 100 wins."

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.