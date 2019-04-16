Baseball Is Here: Chihuahuas Kickoff Seven-Game Homestand with Howling Dog Poncho Giveaway

El Paso - Baseball is here! The El Paso Chihuahuas kickoff a seven-game homestand of the 2019 All-Star Season on Tuesday April 16th. The Chihuahuas will face the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) in a three-game series and the homestand concludes with a four-game slate against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate).

The series begins on Tuesday with a Howling Dog Poncho giveaway to the first 1,500 guests in attendance with paid admission. The game is also Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods, with $2 tacos and $2 Estrella Jaliscos. The specials end at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday marks the first of two workweek day games! Take a break from the office for the debut of the new Diablos Days featuring the iconic "Chile D" from the purple and teal Diablos era. The game is also Seniors Eat Free for those 60 years of age or older.

The series versus the Rainiers caps off on Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center and Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential. The night's festivities include the GECU Military Appreciation Night honoring those in the armed forces and veterans.

The series versus Reno kicks off on Fetch the Fun Friday with a night filled with entertainment.

"Baseball is Here!" as the House of Chihuahuas celebrates Game of Crossbones Night on Saturday for the Battle #ForTheWin against the House of Aces. The Chihuahuas will wear special Game of Crossbones jerseys to be auctioned off to a local non-profit and the night will conclude with a Fireworks Spectacular choreographed to the music of "Game of Thrones."

Sunday is Kids Day with first Chico's Egg Scramble! Children ages 12 and under will get the opportunity to hunt 5,000 eggs in the outfield postgame presented by The Hospitals of Providence and the series concludes on Monday in an 11:05 a.m. first pitch!

Great tickets are remain for the homestand! Tickets are available starting at $5. Purchasers who buy in advance will enjoy savings ranging from $2.00 - $3.00 per ticket on reserved seating versus purchasing on the day of the game.

Tickets can be purchased at the Southwest University Park box offices, online at epchihuahuas.com or by calling (915) 533-BASE. The Durango & Santa Fe Box Offices will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 30 minutes postgame on gamedays.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. RAINIERS | TUESDAY, APRIL 16 | GATES: 6 p.m.

- Howling Dog Poncho Giveaway: The first 1,500 guests through the gates with paid admission will receive a Howling Dog Poncho. Limit one (1) per person while supplies last.

- Taco Tues and Brews presented by Isabella Foods: $2 Picadillo Hard Shell Tacos and $2 Estrella Jalisco; specials end 2.5 hours after gates open. Available at Chico's Cantina, Monchi's, Street Tacos & Asian Cart.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!: Active duty military, veterans, first responders and government employees can enjoy a 25% savings on all Monday through Thursday games (excluding April 4 and July 3). The 25% off ticketed rate are located in Zones E, L, D, and K via GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. RAINIERS | WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 | GATES: 9:30 a.m.

- Day Baseball: Take lunch at the ballpark and enjoy the magic of day baseball!

- Baseball In Education: Complete with education tables, demonstrations, and lessons on the videoboard, there's no better way to take an educational field trip! For information call Brittany Morgan at (915) 533-BASE. Students will receive a Draw String Bag upon entry courtesy of Southwest Dairy Farmers and Sarah Farms Milk upon exit while supplies last.

- Diablos Days: The Chihuahuas will also have a new look for Wednesday's Diablos Days, as they bring back the Diablos' "Chile D" Pepper logo worn by the El Paso Double-A team from 1999-2004.

- Seniors Eat Free: Seniors, 60 years of age or older, can enjoy a free jumbo hot dog meal with valid ID.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!: Active duty military, veterans, first responders and government employees can enjoy a 25% savings on all Monday through Thursday games (excluding April 4 and July 3). The 25% off ticketed rate are located in Zones E, L, D, and K via GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. RAINIERS | THURSDAY, APRIL 18 | GATES: 6 p.m.

- Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center: $2 hot dogs; $2 12oz Budweiser or Bud Light; $2 12oz Margaritas; $2 24oz Pepsi soft drinks; Thrifty Thursday ends 2.5 hours after gates open.

- Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential: A salute to our military, veterans and first responders.

- GECU Military Appreciation: A salute to our military, veterans and first responders.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. ACES | FRIDAY, APRIL 19 | GATES: 6 p.m.

- Fetch the Fun Friday: A night of fun entertainment for the family!

CHIHUAHUAS vs. ACES | SATURDAY, APRIL 20 | GATES: 6 p.m.

- Game of Crossbones Night: Baseball is here and the Chihuahuas are playing for the imaginary iron bat in special jerseys! It will be a battle of fire in the end with the best Fireworks Spectacular in El Paso!

- Fireworks Spectacular: It's the best fireworks show in the Southwest choreographed to the music of Game of Thrones!

- Game of Crossbones Jersey Auction: The Chihuahuas are partnering up with local company, Text to Engage in their first jersey auction of 2019! The Chihuahuas will a Game of Crossbones specialty jerseys and you can take one home! The mobile and silent auctions will begin at 6 p.m. and will conclude on the final out of the seventh inning. Winners will be escorted on to the field postgame to receive the game-worn jersey from the respective player/coach*. Guests who would like to place a bid must be 18 years of age or older. For silent auction jerseys: it is the discretion of the El Paso Chihuahuas to decide the winner of the auction. Payment is due prior to the end of the game to be eligible to receive the jersey. Rude or disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. *There may be unforeseen circumstances in which the player may be unavailable postgame at which time we will do our best (do not guarantee) to reconnect at a later time. For questions, please contact Angela Olivas at (915) 242-2019.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. ACES | SUNDAY, APRIL 21 | GATES: 12 p.m.

- Chico's Easter Egg Scramble presented by The Hospitals of Providence: Time to pull up the sleeves and get to hunting as children 12 years of age and under are invited to participate in the first ever Chico's Easter Egg Scramble on the field postgame! More than 5,000 eggs will be laid in the outfield ready for hunting!

- Pepsi Family Four Pack: Available for purchase online at epchihuahuas.com or in person at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office. The PFFP includes four (4) tickets in Zone K and $7 of loaded value per ticket equivalent to a hotdog, a Pepsi soft drink and a value size popcorn. Pepsi Family Four Pack will be sold based on availability. It can only be redeemed the night of the designated game and is valid on the purchased date.

- Kids Day Sunday: Kids day is centered on area youth!

- Chico Kids Club presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers:

o Kids Eat Free for members of Chico's Kids Club every Sunday presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers.

o Field of Dreams pregame from 12-12:30 p.m. on the Santa Fe Plaza! No early entry.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. ACES | MONDAY, APRIL 22 | GATES: 9:30 a.m.

- Day Baseball: Take lunch at the ballpark and enjoy the magic of day baseball!

- Baseball In Education: Complete with education tables, demonstrations, and lessons on the videoboard, there's no better way to take an educational field trip! For information call Brittany Morgan at (915) 533-BASE. Students will receive a Draw String Bag upon entry courtesy of Southwest Dairy Farmers and Sarah Farms Milk upon exit while supplies last.

- Military Monday presented by Prudential: Active duty military personnel and veterans with valid military ID may receive jumbo hot dog meal (Jumbo Hot Dog, 24oz Pepsi Soft Drink, French Fries) redeemable at Monchi's or Rio Grrrande Grill.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!: Active duty military, veterans, first responders and government employees can enjoy a 25% savings on all Monday through Thursday games (excluding April 4 and July 3). The 25% off ticketed rate are located in Zones E, L, D, and K via GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

