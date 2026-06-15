Nanaimo Bounces Back to Prevent a Series Sweep

Published on June 15, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After securing the series win Saturday night, the Wenatchee AppleSox were thwarted in game three, falling 16-9 to the Nanaimo NightOwls. With Wenatchee's loss, Nanaimo avoided a series sweep after losing the two previous games 12-0 and 6-4.

The NightOwls picked up an early lead in the first after an RBI double and a wild pitch by Wenatchee's starter Carson Boesel. They continued to stay hot in the third after tallying three more runs.

With Nanaimo taking an early 5-0 lead, the 'Sox struck back in the fourth after Kanoa Morisaki smacked a two run shot over the right field wall to put them down by three. The NightOwls would respond with a pair of runs for themselves in the bottom of the fourth to move their lead to 7-2.

However, in the fifth, Wenatchee would tie the ball game at 7-7. After an RBI double by Kainoa Santiago, Morisaki would come to the plate with bases loaded, and with one swing of the bat, he would hit the first AppleSox grand slam since 2024.

Unfortunately for the AppleSox, the grand slam wasn't enough to stop the NightOwls as they continued to put runs up on the board. They tallied one run in the fifth and sixth, two in the seventh, and five in the eighth to take a 16-7 lead.

Wenatchee would score two more in the top of the ninth after a RBI double by Ethan Mar, but it wasn't enough, and the 'Sox would lose game three 16-9.

The AppleSox utilized five arms in the loss Sunday: Boesel received the loss after letting up five runs, four of which were earned, and five hits in three innings of work. Also giving up five hits was Braiden Boyd who came in relief in the fourth; he gave up two runs, both unearned, in two innings. Derek Render, Harry Pelzman, and Harlan Rowe were the final relievers to take the mound for Wenatchee and gave up a combined total of eight runs and seven hits.

The AppleSox now head back to Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium for a six game homestand as they look to maintain their first place seed in the WCL North Division. They will host the Edmonton Riverhawks first on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PST before facing the NightOwls again on Friday.







West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2026

Nanaimo Bounces Back to Prevent a Series Sweep - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.