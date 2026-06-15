Victoria and Wenatchee Garner Weekly Awards

Published on June 15, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







June 15 Monday morning, the West Coast League announced its Baker Tilly Player and Pitcher of the Week awards for June 8-14.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kainoa Santiago, Wenatchee AppleSox

Santiago batted .643 (9 for 14) with a .762 on-base percentage and reached base in 13 consecutive plate appearances. Looking toward his sophomore season with Gonzaga, Santiago added a double, two home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases in leading first-place Wenatchee to series wins over Springfield and Nanaimo.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Hudson Lance, Victoria HarbourCats

Lance was dominant in both of starts, earning a win in each. Last Tuesday in Edmonton, he blanked the Riverhawks on two hits over six innings, struck out three, and didn't allow a runner past second base. Sunday, the right-hander was even better at home against Springfield, striking out eight in five innings and needing just 68 pitches to retire 15 of the 16 batters he faced. For the week: 2-0 record and 0.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings.







West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2026

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