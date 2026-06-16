This Week in AppleSox Baseball: Home Runs, Comebacks, and Hot Streaks

Published on June 15, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Week three had its fair share of ups and downs for the AppleSox. But with four straight series wins locked up, and the 'Sox in first place in the North, Wenatchee has some good vibes carrying them into their homestand.

The week began on Tuesday when Wenatchee welcomed the Springfield Drifters to Paul Thomas for three games. Despite being dead last in the South Division, Springfield took the 'Sox by surprise in game one.

The Drifters sparked 12 hits, three doubles, four stolen bases, and one triple in their 11-6 win over Wenatchee in night one. The 'Sox committed four errors in the game, resulting in nine runs being unearned. Translation: the 'Sox shot themselves in the foot.

But game two sang a much sweeter tune. The AppleSox won 11-1 with nine hits, two doubles, two home runs, and noticeably no errors. Kainoa Santiago and Nikko Paoletto were the heroes of the night, both tallying a home run with four hits and three RBIs combined.

The pitching staff was equally powerful, striking out 13 batters and allowing just five walks with only six hits. Felix Schlede was the starter, going 3 2/3 innings scoreless and striking out four batters in his wake.

Game three was a quieter affair, with the 'Sox keeping Springfield at arms length the entire game. Wenatchee won the series decider 5-2 with 10 hits, one triple, and one home run. Paoletto hustled for his first triple of the year and Santiago launched his second homer 381 feet over the right field wall.

Nicho Crowley made his second start of the season, and despite giving up one run in the first inning, he clutched up. He went four innings allowing one run, seven hits, one walk, and stranding seven runners. His relief men Dylan Schlenger and Clint Beck were equally impressive, giving up only one run and striking out six to close out the series win.

After that, the 'Sox packed up the bus and headed north to play against the Nanaimo NightOwls. Both teams were elbowing for the top spot in the division, but after game one, it became obvious who would take the throne.

The 'Sox blew out the NightOwls 12-0 in game one, with 12 hits, one double, and specifically three RBIs from Cooper Brass to give himself a standout performance. Joe Thornton got the start on the mound, and he dominated for five straight innings of scoreless baseball. The lefty from Tonasket struck out five NightOwls while only walking two and allowing just two hits.

Night two was more of a nailbiter, with the 'Sox coming from behind to win 6-4. Going into the fifth inning, Wenatchee was trailing by a single run. But, Paoletto came to the plate and showed up big time. The DH got a good pitch to hit and crushed a two-run home run to give the 'Sox the lead.

From there on, it was up to the pitching staff to finish the race. Grayden Lucas, Jonathan Christner, and Jacob Gabler combined for seven innings of near-spotless relief. They allowed just one run with two walks and six strikeouts.

With the dominoes set up for a series sweep, the 'Sox came into game three with high expectations. But the NightOwls were not going to let that happen, winning 16-9 in commanding fashion.

Nanaimo struck early and often, tallying two in the first inning and scoring in all but one frame of the matchup. Carson Boesel started on the mound for Wenathee, but was chased out after three innings and four runs given up. After him, Braiden Boyd and Derek Render each did their best to limit the damage, allowing no runs in three innings.

But the 'Sox were not out of the woods. Harry Pelzman and Harlan Rowe were next on tap, and they could not hold off the Nanaimo offense. The two relief men allowed seven runs, seven hits, three walks, and only two strikeouts.

Kanoa Morisaki crushed two home runs for the AppleSox, one of which was a grand slam that tied the game in the fifth. However, the NightOwl's 17 hits and perfect defense was just enough to avoid the sweep.

But the 'Sox still secured their fourth straight series win and have firmly stuck themselves at the top of the North Division with a 10-4 record.

Santiago won player of the week for the WCL and for good reason. The freshman batted 0.643 on the weekend with a 1.905 OPS. Throw in his two home runs and it becomes a no-brainer that the kid from Gonzaga was the standout name in the league.

Now, the AppleSox head home for an elongated home stand. They start with Edmonton, playing not three games, but four. The 'Sox will be hosting a doubleheader versus the Riverhawks on Wednesday, June 17, with game one beginning at 3:30 p.m. After that, the 'Sox stay home to welcome Nanaimo for another three-game set on their home turf.







West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.