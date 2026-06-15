Kainoa Santiago Wins WCL Player of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







In just his third week of summer ball, freshman Kainoa Santiago has won his first player of the week award. Looking at his numbers at the plate, you see exactly why he was the standout in the WCL.

The freshman from Gonzaga ended the week with a 0.643 average, 1.143 slugging, and a 0.761 on base percentage. All in all, this gave him a 1.905 OPS after the past two series.

He also picked up his first two home runs of the year when the 'Sox hosted the Drifters. In game three, he got his second homer, catapulting a ball 381 feet over the right field fence.

Tally everything up, and Santiago had nine hits, seven RBIs, three extra-base hits, and now a 10-game hit streak. Basically, Santiago accounted for nearly 15% of the 'Sox's 49 runs of production this week.

He has consistently been climbing the stat sheets and now sits at second place in the league for average at 0.429. On top of that, he is 11th for hits with 18 in total.

This past week was just a taste of what Santiago can do from the left side of the plate. With still three-quarters of the year left, he has plenty of time to continue impressing in Wenatchee.







West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2026

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