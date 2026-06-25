'Sox Secure Eight Straight Series Wins

Published on June 25, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







With a 11-5 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins, the Wenatchee AppleSox secured their eighth straight series win. The 'Sox continue their hot streak as they have yet to lose a single series this season.

Down 2-1 going into the fifth, Wenatchee would blow the game open, putting up five runs and taking control of the ball game. A pair of RBI singles, an RBI double, and an RBI groundout would give the AppleSox a 6-2 lead.

The Pippins responded with one run in the fifth and sixth, but a solo homer by Landon White in the seventh would give the 'Sox all the momentum moving forward. A walk with bases loaded and a bases-clearing double by White in the eighth would close Wenatchee's scoring for the evening.

The Pippins tallied one run in the ninth after stringing multiple base hits together, but they were thwarted soon after, and the 'Sox would take a 11-5 victory in game two.

Wenatchee's pitching staff gave up a combined 10 hits while striking out four batters and walking only three. Clint Beck received his fourth save of the season after helping the AppleSox get out of numerous jams throughout his four innings of work.

The 'Sox look for their second sweep of the season at 6:35 p.m. at Yakima County Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 25, 2026

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