Wenatchee Starts Road Trip Off Right

Published on June 24, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Despite getting shut out in their last game, Wenatchee gets back on track with a 9-4 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins in game one. The Pippins had many times to strike, leaving 12 men on base, but clutch defensive plays kept them at bay.

Wenatchee's bats got off to a hot start in the first, tallying four runs. A sac fly and an RBI ground out gave the 'Sox an early lead, but a two RBI triple by Kanoa Morisaki would set the tone for the rest of the ball game.

With a 4-0 AppleSox lead going into the second, Yakima would put up three runs of their own, taking advantage of walks and stringing together base hits.

However, Wenatchee would pile on with one run in the fourth and fifth to take a 6-3 lead, regaining the momentum. Morisaki would score another in the seventh from an RBI double, and another sac fly would put the 'Sox up by five.

The nail in the coffin for the Pippins came in the eighth. Kainoa Santiago would come to the plate and send a towering fly ball over the right field wall to earn his fourth homer of the year, closing the 'Sox's scoring for the evening.

Yakima Valley responded with one run of their own in the eighth, but they were quickly shut down by Wenatchee's closer Jacob Gabler, bringing the game to its final score of 9-4.

The AppleSox utilized five arms in the outing, giving up 13 hits while striking out eight and walking six. The Pippins had runners in scoring position numerous times throughout the game, but lock-down defense by the 'Sox prevented any further damage.

Wenatchee looks for their eighth straight series win at 6:35 p.m. at Yakima County Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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