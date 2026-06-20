The AppleSox Steamroll the NightOwls in Game One

Published on June 20, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After a disappointing shutout the night before against Edmonton, the AppleSox bounced back in a big way, defeating the Nanaimo NightOwls 15-3 in game one. Wenatchee capitalized off five Nanaimo errors and recorded 13 hits to coast into the win.

The 'Sox were held scoreless until the fourth where they picked up a remarkable seven runs.

Wenatchee's scoring started after a Nanaimo error scored Kanoa Morisaki. A pair of RBI singles and a walk with bases loaded gave the AppleSox a 4-0 lead, but they weren't finished just yet. A bases clearing RBI double by Nikko Paoletto would end up putting the 'Sox up 7-0 going into the fifth.

Wenatchee would tally three more in the fifth after Cooper Brass scored from a fielder's choice by Jonah Shields. Soon after, Paoletto would come up clutch once again with an RBI triple to take their lead to 10-0.

The AppleSox's hot bats continued in the sixth as they added five more onto their lead. Colin Beazizo started it all for Wenatchee, doubling to right center to score Morisaki. RBI singles by Brass, Raphael Dunne, and Harlan Rowe brought three more across, and an RBI groundout by Shields concluded Wenatchee's scoring for the night.

With a possible shutout opportunity going into the ninth, Nanaimo would battle back with three runs to prevent Wenatchee from picking up their second shutout of the season. Solid pitching would finally shut them down, handing the AppleSox a 15-3 game one win.

Wenatchee's offense wasn't the only thing that was on a roll Friday night. The AppleSox's pitching staff kept Nanaimo from scoring till the very last frame of the ball game. Joe Thornton started on the bump and tossed six scoreless innings, gave up only three hits, and punched out seven. Jonathan Christner relieved the left hander and continued to keep Nanaimo off the board, throwing two innings without giving up a hit. Finally, Derek Render would surrender three runs in the ninth while letting up three hits.

The AppleSox look for their seventh straight series win on Bark in the Park night on Saturday.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. PST at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

The AppleSox Steamroll the NightOwls in Game One - Wenatchee AppleSox

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