Wenatchee Bounces Back with 7-2 Victory

Published on July 19, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After a disappointing game one loss, the Wenatchee AppleSox snapped back in game two with a 7-2 victory over the Victoria HarbourCats. The 'Sox went three-up, three-down four times, but hot hitting in the seventh put them back into the ballgame.

Victoria took an early 2-0 lead and kept the AppleSox off the board for the majority of the game.

However, a solo home run in the seventh by Zach Doyle rejuvenated Wenatchee's bats as they proceeded to take a 3-2 lead.

The 'Sox added four more runs of insurance, two of them coming off the bat of Raphael Dunne in the ninth. The San Diego native legged out a triple to shut down the HarbourCats' hopes.

Sean McGrath took the rubber first for the AppleSox and surrendered both runs to Victoria, only one of which was earned, but struck out six on the way. Wenatchee sent four more arms after McGrath, with Clint Beck earning his third save of the season after tossing two scoreless innings and punching out one batter.

The AppleSox now head into game three looking for their fourth series win in a row and their 12th in total.

The deciding game of the series commences at 3:05 p.m. at Royal Athletic Park.







West Coast League Stories from July 19, 2026

Wenatchee Bounces Back with 7-2 Victory - Wenatchee AppleSox

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