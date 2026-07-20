12 Series Wins for the 'Sox

Published on July 20, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Coming off a 7-2 victory the night before, the Wenatchee AppleSox entered game three looking to secure their fourth series win in a row and their 12th in total of the summer. And they did just that, defeating the Victoria HarbourCats 3-1.

Wenatchee took an early 1-0 lead in the first after an RBI groundout by Gonzaga's Ryder Young. After giving up the run, Victoria's starter, Erik Rico, struck out the side in the second and tossed a three-up, three-down inning in the third to keep the 'Sox in check. However, their bats heated back up in the fifth, tagging two more runs of cushion from Ky McGary's second home run of the season, taking their lead to 3-0.

Tremendous pitching by the 'Sox held the HarbourCats to a single run and four hits. Vincent De Marco received the win after starting the game for the second time this summer. The incoming freshman at Saint Mary's tossed seven scoreless innings, excelled in holding Victoria to quick and easy outs, and surrendered only two knocks to the HarbourCats.

Noah Sorensen took the bump after De Marco in the eighth and gave up the HarbourCats' only run. The Poulsbo native struck out two in his outing, but got into some trouble in the ninth after walking a pair. With the go-ahead run at the plate, Sorenson was able to get Victoria's Dryden Fuoco to pop out to third to close out the ballgame.

After a successful road trip, the AppleSox head back to Paul Thomas for a six-game homestand. They'll host Port Angeles first before facing off against the team with the second-best record in the WCL, the Bellingham Bells.

The Lefties come to Wenatchee Tuesday with first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

12 Series Wins for the 'Sox - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.