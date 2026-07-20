Port Angeles Slugger and Wenatchee Hurler Earn Honors

Published on July 20, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Monday morning, the West Coast League announced its Baker Tilly Player and Pitcher of the Week awards for July 13-19.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ethan Wood, Port Angeles Lefties

After being named a WCL All-Star, Wood (Saddleback College) continued a terrific season batting .588 (10-for-17) with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and seven runs in four games over the weekend. He amassed a 1.670 OPS and drove what proved to be the game-winning run in victories, July 18 and 19 over Edmonton.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Vincent De Marco, Wenatchee AppleSox

De Marco (Saint Mary's) was fantastic in a win at Victoria, July 19. He fired seven shutout innings while facing just two batters over the minimum. He recorded 11 outs on the ground and did not allow a runner past second base as the first place AppleSox captured the rubber game of the series.







West Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

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