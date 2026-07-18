AppleSox Drop a Heartbreaker in Game One

Published on July 18, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Coming off the All-Star break, the Wenatchee AppleSox were shut down 9-7 in game one against the Victoria HarbourCats. Though they tallied 11 hits, the 'Sox struggled to bring runners home, leaving nine men on base in the loss.

The 'Sox got on board first in the third, scoring two runs on a solo homer by Raphael Dunne and an RBI single by Landon White. However, Victoria answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to swing the momentum their way.

Victoria continued to add insurance throughout the ballgame, and Wenatchee struggled to keep up. Nevertheless, the AppleSox found some hope in the ninth. After scoring three runs and cutting the HarbourCats' lead to two, the 'Sox had the tying run at second base, but two quick outs by Victoria finished them off.

Wenatchee's pitching staff had a rough start. Starter Mitch Haythorn surrendered eight hits and seven runs, five earned, in three and a third innings. The 'Sox used four more arms after Haythorn to limit the damage, but it was too little too late, and the HarbourCats took the victory.

Even with the loss, the AppleSox continue to hold the best record in the WCL at 26-11, with Bellingham the closest team behind them in the North Division, three and a half games back.

Wenatchee looks to avoid its second series loss of the season in game two at 6:35 p.m. at Royal Athletic Park.







West Coast League Stories from July 18, 2026

AppleSox Drop a Heartbreaker in Game One - Wenatchee AppleSox

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