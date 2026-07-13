Wenatchee Takes Series in Walk-off Fashion

Published on July 13, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Coming off a tough loss the night before, the Wenatchee AppleSox rallied back in game three, defeating the Kelowna Falcons 5-4 in walk-off fashion. The victory hands the 'Sox their third series win in a row and their 11th total of the summer.

Wenatchee struck first in the ball game, tallying one run in the first after an RBI groundout by Kainoa Santiago. Kelowna bounced back with a run of its own to tie it in the fifth, but an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning by Raphael Dunne returned the lead to the 'Sox.

However, Kelowna took a 4-2 cushion after tagging two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth after a solo homer. Unfortunately for the Falcons, the AppleSox wouldn't let that stop them, tying it up in the eighth off an error by their shortstop.

With the game tied 4-4 going into the ninth, Landon White came up huge for the 'Sox, recording an RBI single to give them their third walk-off victory of the season.

Wenatchee utilized five arms in the outing, combining to give up four runs off eight hits and striking out eight. Clint Beck earned his second win of the season after closing out the ninth and punching out one.

The 'Sox now get a much-needed rest as the All-Star break rolls around. The AppleSox's All-Stars Joe Thornton, White, Beck, Santiago, and White will all make an appearance on Wednesday in Victoria.

Game time for the 2026 All-Star Game is at 6:35 p.m. at Royal Athletic Park.







West Coast League Stories from July 13, 2026

Wenatchee Takes Series in Walk-off Fashion - Wenatchee AppleSox

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