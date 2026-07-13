This Week in AppleSox Baseball: Sweeps, Walk Offs, and Nail Biters

Published on July 13, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Seven weeks in, and the 'Sox just continue to entertain. A sweep, a walk off thriller, and three straight series wins is just the beginning of the saga.

The week began in Port Angeles, with the 'Sox taking on the last-place Lefties on the road. Game one set the tone immediately, where Wenatchee smoked the Lefties 20-1. The 'Sox may have only gotten 11 hits, but 12 strikeouts from the pitching staff was more than enough. Vincent De Marco made his first start of the summer, tossing three innings of one-run ball with five punchouts.

Game two was more of the same. The 'Sox kept the Lefties at arm's length, winning 10-3 with 14 hits. Four of those hits came from Zach Doyle, who went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored. Doyle has been on a heater since arriving in Wenatchee, and this game was really the highlight of his week.

After dominating in the preceding two showings, things got shaky in the sweep decider. Wenatchee won 5-3, relying on two runs in the ninth to barely edge out the win. They smacked only eight hits and struck out just four batters. The 'Sox used two pitchers on the day, Sean McGrath to start it and Nicho Crowley to finish it. Crowley shoved six innings in relief, allowing just two runs, six hits, and two strikeouts. The outing was Crowley's last of the season and was a solid sendoff for the summer.

With high vibes from the sweep, the 'Sox came home ready to beat Kelowna. They did just that, barely beating the second-place Falcons 2-1 in the opening bout, with Landon White launching his second home run of the year. Mitch Haythorn got the start and threw his best performance of the summer. Seven innings, scoreless, only one walk... and nine strikeouts. No, that's not a typo. Nine punchouts for Haythorn.

After proving their first place dominance the night before, the 'Sox slipped up in game two. They were neck-and-neck with the Falcons all night... until the ninth. A pair of RBI walks in the final frame extended Kelowna's lead and put the pressure on Wenatchee.

They did get some traffic in the ninth, but could not scrape them across to spark the comeback.

With their backs against the wall in game three, the 'Sox kept it entertaining. Kelowna and Wenatchee traded the lead back and forth, winding up tied 4-4 in the ninth. With ducks on the pond, Landon White clutched up, walking it off with a single to score Raphael Dunne from second.

Dunne scoring was a familiar sight; the freshman All-Star went 4-for-5 with one RBI, two runs scored, and three stolen bases. The youngster has been exceptional since arriving and demonstrated why in the payoff game.

After going 5-1 on the week, Wenatchee remains atop the WCL. Three straight series wins is a perfect way to send the 'Sox to the All-Star break. Joe Thornton, Kainoa Santiago, Clint Beck, Landon White, and Raphael Dunne will each be representing the team in Victoria, and each has been extraordinary all year.

The 'Sox take the next four days off for the All-Star break, and then play the Victoria HarborCats for three games of road baseball after that. Fans can watch the WCL All-Star game on MLB.tv, MLB.com, and the MLB App. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m PST on July 15.

The 'Sox start their series with the HarborCats on July 17 and end it on July 19. First pitch in game one is at 6:35 p.m in Victoria.







West Coast League Stories from July 13, 2026

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