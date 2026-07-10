'Sox Take Game Three in a Dramatic Fashion

Published on July 10, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Despite battling struggles to secure series sweeps this summer, the Wenatchee AppleSox came out on top in game three, defeating the Port Angeles Lefties 5-3. The two clubs were tied for the majority of the ball game, but clutch hitting in the ninth delivered the 'Sox their third series sweep of the season.

Wenatchee took an early lead right away. In his first at bat since a hiatus due to injury, Kainoa Santiago clobbered his sixth home run of the season, putting the AppleSox up 2-0 in the first.

After the Lefties tied the ballgame in the fifth, the 'Sox were held scoreless until the ninth. With the game tied 3-3, Santiago delivered once again with a sacrifice fly to break up the tie, guiding the AppleSox to the sweep.

Pitching for Wenatchee was immaculate in game three, walking none and surrendering only six hits between two arms. Nicho Crowley received his second win of the summer in his final game in an AppleSox uniform. The Port Orchard native tossed six innings, gave up two runs off two hits, and punched out two.

Awaiting the AppleSox at home are the Kelowna Falcons. The Falcons have been nipping at the 'Sox's heels all season long and are slotted three games behind Wenatchee (24-9) with a 21-12 record.

The battle between the two powerhouses begins at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from July 10, 2026

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