Wenatchee Pummels the Lefties to Open Series

Published on July 8, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After a lackluster performance in game three against the Edmonton Riverhawks, the Wenatchee AppleSox bounced back and pummeled the Port Angeles Lefties 20-1 to open up the series.

The 'Sox tallied 11 hits, an astounding 16 walks, and homered twice to coast into the win.

Wenatchee got ahead early in the second and never looked back. In two separate innings, the AppleSox would bat through their whole lineup, once in the fifth, where they tallied five runs, and the other in the seventh, all while putting six runs on the board.

The 'Sox recorded their fourth grand slam of the season off the bat of Ky McGary. The Phoenix native helped Wenatchee tally four out of their five runs in the second, handing them all the momentum in the ballgame.

The AppleSox's pitching staff coughed up seven hits and four walks in the victory, but punched out an impressive 12 batters to keep the Lefties at bay. Levi Grothen earned his second win of the summer, tossing three scoreless innings, surrendering one hit, and striking out two.

Wenatchee continues to cement itself as the best team not only in the North Division, but the whole WCL, after the win moved their record to a league-best 22-9.

The 'Sox look for their 10th series win of the season Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. at Civic Field.







West Coast League Stories from July 8, 2026

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