'Sox Win on the Fourth

Published on July 5, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox won big on Independence Day, defeating the Edmonton Riverhawks 10-1 in game two. The victory gives the 'Sox their first series win of the second half and their third series win against the Riverhawks this summer.

Wenatchee picked up an early lead in the first and never looked back. They tallied 15 hits and took advantage of two Edmonton errors to coast into the win.

Ky McGary was a force to be reckoned with on the basepaths and at the plate Saturday night.

The Grand Canyon commit stole three bags and scored twice all while picking up two hits alongside two RBIs.

In the second, the Riverhawks would tie it up with one run; however, the 'Sox's pitching staff held them scoreless for the rest of the contest to keep them out of the fight. Nicho Crowley had an incredible outing in relief, tossing three scoreless innings while surrendering two hits and striking out seven.

The win helped the AppleSox start the second half of the season off on the right note, handing them their ninth series victory of the summer while also bringing their record to a league-best, 21-8.

In the previous two times they've faced, Edmonton has avoided getting swept, but the 'Sox are on a mission to fix that issue in game three on Sunday night.

First pitch for game three is at 5:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from July 5, 2026

'Sox Win on the Fourth - Wenatchee AppleSox

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