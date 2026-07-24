'Sox Sweep the Lefties

Published on July 24, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After an extra-inning walk-off win the night before, the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Port Angeles Lefties 4-1 in game three to secure their fourth series sweep of the summer. Despite only tallying five hits, the 'Sox capitalized on three Port Angeles errors to coast into the victory.

Wenatchee's bats exploded in the first inning. After a leadoff double by Raphael Dunne and a walk by Landon White put runners at first and second for the AppleSox, Aidan Lopez clobbered a three-run homer to hand them a 3-0 lead.

The Lefties tried to claw back with a run of their own in the third, but another run in the sixth by Wenatchee put them back in their place, closing the ballgame's scoring for both squads.

The AppleSox's pitching staff did an exceptional job of limiting free passes, allowing only four walks. Jack Berg took the mound in his first start of the season, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out four batters. However, the star of the show was Derek Render. The right-hander from Utah Tech didn't allow a single hit in his four innings of work and punched out six to earn his first save of the season.

Wenatchee's six-game homestand continues as they face off against the second-best team in the league, the Bellingham Bells, on Friday night. The Bells look for redemption as the 'Sox have already snatched a series win away from them earlier this summer.

The two rivals face off at Paul Thomas at 6:35 p.m.







West Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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