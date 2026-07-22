Wenatchee Starts Homestand Off Right

Published on July 22, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox started their six-game homestand off right, defeating the Port Angeles Lefties 2-0 in game one. The 'Sox's pitching staff handled the Lefties all night, holding them to a mere five hits.

The AppleSox's pair of runs came in the second and the fifth. Akanni Owodunni smacked a double to left to bring home the first run of the ball game, and a sac fly by Ky McGary closed Wenatchee's scoring for the evening.

The main story Tuesday night was Wenatchee's bullpen. The trio of arms: Harry Pelzman, Levi Grothen, and Clint Beck struck out 10 batters and kept the Lefties off the board.

Pelzman started it off, tossing five innings, surrendering three hits and three walks, and punching out five to earn his first win of the summer. Grothen followed him up and threw one inning and coughed up one hit while striking out another. Clint Beck closed it out, facing the minimum for all three of his innings, and punched out five in the process, including the side in the ninth.

The AppleSox have already snatched a series win from Port Angeles once before, and they'll look to do the same thing Wednesday night.

First pitch for game two is scheduled at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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