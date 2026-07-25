Wenatchee Beats the Bells in Game One

Published on July 25, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Riding the high of a series sweep, the 'Sox took care of the Bellingham Bells, winning 10-5 in game one. Wenatchee out-hit their North Division rival and struck out 12 batters in their wake.

The game was blown open in the third inning, when the 'Sox put up seven runs off five hits and one error. Landon White, Ryder Young, James Castagnola, and Akanni Owodunni got on the hit train, each scorching RBI-singles to put the 'Sox up big time.

However, the Bells refused to go quietly. They tallied three runs in the fifth when Matt Churchill lined a bases-clearing triple into deep right field to dig into the 'Sox lead.

After that, the game coasted its way to the eighth, where Wenatchee tacked on two runs of insurance thanks to a Raphael Dunne RBI-single and a Noah Fields RBI-fielder's choice.

With the stage set in the top of the ninth, Noah Sorensen sat down the side in order and handed Bellingham a game-one loss on the very first night.

Mitch Haythorn got the start for the AppleSox and got the win, pitching 5 Ã¢..." innings of five-run baseball, striking out eight batters. After him, Colin Fraser handled the next 1 Ã¢..." innings, allowing no runs and punching out one. Then, it was Sorensen who got the save, striking out three batters in total. `

The 'Sox are set up for the series win tomorrow night in game two, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from July 25, 2026

Wenatchee Beats the Bells in Game One - Wenatchee AppleSox

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