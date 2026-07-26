The 'Sox Drop Game Two

Published on July 26, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After picking up a win the night before, the Wenatchee AppleSox looked to snatch their 14th series win from the hands of the Bellingham Bells, but they couldn't get the job done, falling 11-10 in game two. The 'Sox fell apart at the plate and in the field, striking out 15 times and coughing up five errors.

Despite struggling at the plate for the majority of the game, Wenatchee's bats exploded in the first to take an early 7-0 lead. They excelled in plate discipline and strung multiple base hits together to bring their runs across. With the big inning, the 'Sox seemed to be on track for another series win, but that would soon change.

After two quick outs in the third, an error by Raphael Dunne put a man on, and it all fell to pieces after that. Wenatchee tallied two more errors to hand the Bells a whopping six runs, nipping all the momentum the AppleSox had in the bud.

The 'Sox managed to pick up one run in the fourth off a Bellingham error, but after the first inning, their bats cooled down immensely. Unfortunately for the AppleSox, the Bells continued to strike, tagging three more runs in the sixth after another error.

Wenatchee came across an additional run in the eighth to tie the ballgame up 9-9. However, the Bells brought home two more runs in the ninth to once again take control. But in the bottom frame of the inning, the 'Sox found a glimmer of hope after Ryder Young put them down by one after a solo homer, but two quick strikeouts closed out the ballgame.

Sean McGrath took the mound first for the AppleSox and tossed four innings while surrendering six runs, although none of them were earned. Soon after, Joe Schuyleman gave up another run, but did punch out three. Unfortunately for the Wenatchee native, it wasn't enough, and he was charged with the loss.

The 'Sox look to bounce back in game three and secure the series win on Sunday night. The two North Division rivals face off at 5:35 p.m.







West Coast League Stories from July 26, 2026

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