Sweets and Pickles Open Key South Division Series.

Published on July 24, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Tonight's West Coast League Game of the Week features the Walla Walla Sweets visiting the Portland Pickles at Walker Stadium in Lents Park, with first pitch set for 7:15 Pacific.

Walla Walla (27-18) enters with the best record in the WCL South and a chance to further cement its hold on first place in the second-half standings, a position that would lock up the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs. Portland (21-21) is fighting for a postseason berth of its own after two straight trips to the WCL Championship Game, a title the Pickles won over Wenatchee in 2024 before falling to Bellingham in 2025.

Mike Chexx has the call tonight, will be fielding questions from viewers on YouTube throughout the broadcast, and he might even welcome a special guest or two into the booth.

Fans can watch live on the Pickles' YouTube channel, or stream free through WCL Live, the League's comprehensive livestreaming platform, available on the web and via the WCL Live apps on iPhone and Android.

Next Friday's Game of the Week will feature the Kelowna Falcons hosting the Edmonton Riverhawks.







West Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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