Wenatchee Wins on Wednesday

Published on July 2, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







With a blow out 24-2 win the night before, the Wenatchee AppleSox continued to stay hot in game two. The 'Sox secured a series win after defeating the Dub Sea FishSticks 9-6 on Wednesday night.

The FishSticks surrendered 11 free passes to the 'Sox, and they took advantage of every one.

The AppleSox picked up two runs in the second, blew the game open in the third with six, and rounded out their scoring with one final run in the fifth.

Newcomer Zach Doyle and Ky McGary both scored twice, accounting for four of the AppleSox's nine runs. McGary had quite a game, going 2-4 with an RBI triple and scored on the same play after an error by the FishSticks.

Every arm for the 'Sox gave up at least one run, and the five of them only combined to strike out four while walking the same amount. Tyler Schuyleman started the game, sending Dub Sea down in order in the first and second innings. However, his day was done after letting up two runs in the third.

Harry Pelzman received the win after relieving Schuyleman. The Redwood City native tossed two-and-a-third innings while striking out two, walking none, and allowing one run.

The FishSticks chipped away at Wenatchee's lead all game, leaving eight men on base and recording 11 hits. In the ninth, Dub Sea were finally shut down with bases loaded by Levi Grothen to give the 'Sox a series win.

The AppleSox come back to Paul Thomas on Friday, July 3rd for their annual firework night against the Edmonton Riverhawks. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with the firework show commencing soon after the conclusion of the game.







West Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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