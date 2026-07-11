AppleSox Win Pitching Duel, 2-1

Published on July 11, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Coming off a series sweep in Port Angeles, the Wenatchee AppleSox opened their series against the Kelowna Falcons with a 2-1 win. After both teams' starters were locked in a pitcher's duel, the 'Sox managed to snag two runs off Kelowna's starter to take Game One.

Wenatchee was held off the board for the majority of the game, scoring once in the third off a solo homer by All-Star Landon White, and another run in the sixth by a sacrifice fly. Seth Sumner, the man with the lowest ERA in the league, started the game for the Falcons and held the AppleSox to five hits and two runs, all while striking out five through six innings.

The pitching performance by the 'Sox was the highlight of the night. The 2025 All-Star Mitch Haythorn threw seven scoreless innings, allowed five hits, and punched out nine batters.

The AppleSox are on a mission to prove why they're the best team in the WCL as they look to take their 11th series win of the season against the second-ranked Kelowna Falcons.

First pitch for Game Two starts at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from July 11, 2026

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