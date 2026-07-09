Wenatchee Takes Tenth Series Win of the Summer

Published on July 9, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







For the tenth time this season, the Wenatchee AppleSox secured a series win. Following a 20-1 victory the night before, the 'Sox continued to stay hot, defeating the Port Angeles Lefties 10-3 in game two.

The 'Sox did an excellent job of stringing together base hits and taking advantage of mistakes by the Lefties. They tallied 14 hits on the night while capitalizing on nine walks and two Port Angeles errors.

Zach Doyle was the star of the show after going 4-4 on the night. The AppleSox's new center fielder tallied four runs, two doubles, and worked two walks.

Wenatchee's arms surrendered eight hits and shut out the Lefties for the majority of the game, surrendering all three of their runs in the sixth. Noah Sorensen earned his first save of the summer after tossing three scoreless innings while punching out four, three of which came in the seventh after he struck out the side.

The 'Sox enter game three looking for a series sweep, but they have fallen short five times this summer. Wenatchee looks to fix that issue in game three, aiming to secure their third series sweep of the season on Thursday night.

The hunt for the sweep commences at 6:35 p.m. at Civic Field.







West Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

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