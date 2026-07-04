'Sox Explode on Fireworks Night They Beat Edmonton, 14-2, in Game One

Published on July 4, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







To kick off the second half of the season, the AppleSox unleashed some fireworks on the Edmonton Riverhawks in Game One. Wenatchee crushed the Riverhawks 14-2 in the opening bout, scorching 11 hits, two doubles, and one home run in the blowout.

The 'Sox struck early and often, scoring three runs in the first, two in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, and six in the fifth. While the bats were on point, it was mainly walks and hit-by-pitches that allowed the 'Sox to score.

Edmonton walked 12 and hit three batters, allowing Wenatchee to crowd the bases almost every inning. On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, the AppleSox were near flawless on the mound.

The Wenatchee staff struck out 14 batters, allowed only seven hits, and walked just one man. Pitching was the beating heart of the win, and it allowed the offense to get to work inning after inning.

Raphael Dunne, Landon White, Ky McGary, and Kanoa Morisaki each had multi-hit games, combining for eight RBIs and making up most of the production. Dunne was your player of the game, launching a grand slam in the fifth inning and ending the night with five RBIs and two hits.

The 'Sox snapped Edmonton's seven-game win streak and punched them in the mouth in Game One. Wenatchee has yet to lose a series to the Riverhawks this year, and they are now primed for another series win tomorrow night.

First pitch for game two is at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from July 4, 2026

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