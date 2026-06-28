AppleSox Lose Their First Series of the Year!

Published on June 28, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







For the first time this year, the AppleSox have lost a series. With their 3-2 loss tonight, the 'Sox have snapped their eight-series win streak and handed the Sweets a series victory.

Wenatchee could have clinched first place in the North Division tonight, considering Bellingham's 6-2 loss to the HarbourCats, but tripped over their own shoelaces. The 'Sox mustered only four hits, struck out six times, and left seven runners stranded.

Pitching was the one silver lining for Wenatchee, with Mitch Haythorn tossing his first start of the season and allowing only one run through 4 Ã¢..." innings. Haythorn also struck out six batters, the most he's fanned this season.

After Haythorn, Jonathan Christner took the mound. The righty from Weatherford Junior College entered the game with a fetterless 0.00 ERA; however, it would not stay that way for long. Christner coughed up two runs in his outing, his first earned runs of the summer, bumping his ERA to 1.23.

Then, it was Clint Beck who finished the night, pitching 2 Ã¢..." frames scoreless with one strikeout. The 'Sox acquired their two runs from a long third inning, where Wenatchee got the bases loaded and walked home the first run. The second run was scraped across thanks to catcher's interference on Joseph Coupland.

Other than that, the 'Sox offense was cold as ice. Only down by a run, the AppleSox needed to rally in the ninth to potentially tie the game. However, righty closer Issac Hallam struck out the side in order to end the game, sending Wenatchee to the bus not knowing what hit them.

After the pair of losses to start the series against Walla Walla, the stage is set in game three for the 'Sox to secure first place in the North. If either the Bells lose or the 'Sox win, then Wenatchee will clinch the top spot in the division. However, they will need to get past the Sweets first.

Game Three begins tomorrow afternoon at 6:05 p.m at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla.







West Coast League Stories from June 28, 2026

AppleSox Lose Their First Series of the Year! - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.