This Week in AppleSox Baseball: The 'Sox Are Playoff Bound

Published on June 29, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Just like that, the first half of the 2026 season is over. Week five marks the midway point of the summer, and the 'Sox finished it with quite a bit of flair. Their second sweep, their first series loss, and a postseason berth make up just the tip of the iceberg for this week in AppleSox baseball.

Wenatchee spent the entire week on the road, playing Yakima Valley to start the trip and finishing against the Sweets in Walla Walla. As soon as they pulled into the Orchard, the 'Sox made their presence known.

Kanoa Morisaki stood out in game one, slapping a double and a triple with three RBIs to help power Wenatchee to a 9-4 win. Kainoa Santiago stayed hot by launching a solo home run, his fourth of the year.

Game two swung even further in Wenatchee's favor. The 'Sox came from behind to win 11-5 after trailing 2-0 early on. This time it was Landon White who led the charge. The slugging first baseman crushed a solo home run and a double, culminating in four runs batted in.

With the sweep on tap, the 'Sox did not blink. They pummeled the Pippins 16-6 in the deciding game and picked up their second sweep of the season. While it was a team affair, Joseph Coupland caught everyone's eye. In just the second inning, Coupland hit a ball to the next county, a two-run home run to cap off his three-RBI performance.

After eight straight series wins and two sweeps, the 'Sox felt untouchable. However, the unstoppable force found itself faced with an immovable object in Walla Walla.

The Sweets kept the 'Sox at arm's length in the first two nights, winning by a run in each game. Walla Walla could not have picked a better time to stunt Wenatchee's momentum. Going into the series, the 'Sox were just two wins away from clinching the top spot in the North Division.

However, the pair of losses proved a disappointing obstacle for Wenatchee. Lucky for them, the Bellingham Bells lost their first two games as well, leaving the door open for a clinching win in game three.

Wenatchee learned from the first two games and did not squander the opportunity. They blew out the Sweets 13-6 in the final game, crushing 17 hits, four doubles, and a home run. The pitching staff understood the assignment and struck out nine batters, with Jacob Gabler closing out the ninth for the win.

With their 19-8 record in the first half, the AppleSox are officially the top team in the North Division. They have also clinched a postseason berth, securing their spot in the playoffs come August.

The team as a whole excelled during the week. But, White's week was in a league of its own. The kid on loan from Gonzaga won player of the week in the WCL, batting 0.545 with three doubles, a home run, seven RBIs, nine runs scored, six walks, and a 1.461 OPS.

He hit consistently, hit for power, hit in the clutch, and got on base. That is almost always a formula for a player-of-the-week-type performance.

This first half has been one of the best for the 'Sox in years. While they did hit a snag against the Sweets at the end, their dominance can not be denied.

Wenatchee now comes home for two games of non-league play against the DubSea FishSticks on June 30 and 31. After that, they stay home to play the Edmonton Riverhawks for the third time this year.

Game one of the DubSea series begins at 6:35 p.m on Tuesday at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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