Edmonton Riverhawks Host on Star Wars Night.

Published on July 10, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The West Coast League's Game of the Week heads north of the border tonight, as the Marion Berries visit the Edmonton Riverhawks at RE/MAX Field, with first pitch set for 6:05 Mountain (7:05 Pacific).

The game will stream live and free on WCL Live and the WCL Live apps.

Both clubs made the playoffs a year ago, and both currently find themselves squarely in the wild card mix, jockeying for one of the spots reserved for the WCL's best remaining records among teams that don't win a division half. It's the kind of game where every win matters a little more than the standings alone might suggest.

Whatever's happening in the standings, Edmonton fans will show up. The Riverhawks have routinely set WCL attendance records since opening play in 2022, and this year's crowds are averaging north of 5,200 per game. Tonight figures to blow past that, though: it's Star Wars Night at RE/MAX Field, with the 'hawks expecting a crowd pushing 8,000.

Al Coates handles the play-by-play for Edmonton, joined by analyst Ray Brown. Coates has been a fixture behind the mic in Edmonton since 1980, a run that includes a stint calling games for the Triple-A Edmonton Trappers - who, like the Riverhawks now, called RE/MAX Field home.

"When you've got two playoff teams from last summer both scrapping for one of those wild card spots, you don't need much else to make a Friday night special," said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer. "But throw in Al Coates behind the mic and another massive crowd, and it's definitely a night worth tuning in for."

The WCL Game of the Week airs every Friday night on WCL Live throughout the 2026 season, and next week's entry heads to historic Vince Genna Field, home of the Bend Elks.







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