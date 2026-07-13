Victoria and Portland Earn Honors

Published on July 13, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







The West Coast League announced its Baker Tilly Player and Pitcher of the Week awards for July 6-12.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Jeremiah Arnett, Victoria HarbourCats

Arnett needed just one start to make his case. Wednesday, the Rice rising senior struck out 11 over six shutout innings, allowed just two hits and two walks in a 5-0 win. This week he brings a 1.88 ERA and 41 strikeouts - second in the league behind teammate Erik Rico - into Wednesday's 2026 WCL All-Star Game in Victoria.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kai Mault, Portland Pickles

Mault carried Portland's bats last week, batting .483 (14-for-29) with a double, triple, two homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs and three steals. Kai, a UC Davis sophomore-to-be, also slugged .793 and got on base at a .515 clip last week. The Pickles went 4-2, including a three-game sweep of Ridgefield, the first-half winner in the South. With their recent surge, and with plenty of help from Mault, the defending South Division champs are squarely back in the playoff picture.

About the West Coast League

The West Coast League is North America's premier summer collegiate baseball league, now in its 21st season. Sixteen teams span the region from Oregon to Alberta, giving top amateur athletes a grand stage for competition, development, and connection with the communities they represent, in the finest summer baseball weather on the continent. In the 2025 MLB Draft, two WCL alumni were among the first seven picks, which speaks to both the quality of the League and the collegiate coaches who trust it.







West Coast League Stories from July 13, 2026

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