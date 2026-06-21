Wenatchee Wins the Series in Blowout Fashion

Published on June 21, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Seven straight series wins. That's what the AppleSox locked up tonight with their 21-11 win over the Nanaimo NightOwls in Wenatchee. The game was a boxing match up until the sixth inning, when the 'Sox blew it open and tallied eight runs.

There were a combined four home runs in the game, with Nanaimo launching one and the 'Sox grabbing the other three. James Castagnola started it for Wenatchee with a two-run tank in the second, and then Cooper Brass one-upped him in the fifth with a grand slam to take the lead.

However, Castagnola was not done yet. The inevitable player of the game torched his second home run of the night in the sixth, extending the AppleSox lead and giving him six RBIs.

Mix in a double and a ground-rule triple, and Castagnola was just a single away from the cycle. While he did not secure the cycle, he still went 4-for-5 with six RBIs to bolster the 'Sox offense.

The Wenatchee arm-barn was equally on point, striking out 16 batters and allowing only seven hits with six walks. Clint Beck was the pitcher of the game, spinning three scoreless frames of relief with four K's and no hits.

With the series win already locked up, the 'Sox are eyeing the sweep in game three. It would be their second sweep of the season.

The sweep-deciding game starts tomorrow at 5:35 p.m at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

Wenatchee Wins the Series in Blowout Fashion - Wenatchee AppleSox

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