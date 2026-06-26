Wenatchee Picks Up Their Second Sweep

Published on June 26, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After securing the series win in game two, the Wenatchee AppleSox looked to sweep the Yakima Valley Pippins in game three, and they did just that. Wenatchee crushed the Pippins 16-6 to receive their second sweep of the season.

The 'Sox got ahead early in the second after a two-run blast by Joe Coupland put them up 2-0.

However, Wenatchee would really blow the game open in the fourth, tallying a whopping 10 runs. The AppleSox recorded five hits while taking advantage of seven free passes and two errors to hand themselves a commanding 12-0 lead.

Following Wenatchee's big inning, the Pippins responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and one run in the fifth, but the AppleSox would add more insurance in the sixth after a sacrifice fly by Jonah Shield.

The 'Sox stayed hot in the eighth, adding on three more runs to move their lead to 16-3. As the game came to a close, Yakima Valley's bats started to show some life, tallying two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to bring the ball game to its final score of 16-6.

The AppleSox's pitching staff was on point Thursday night, punching out 11 batters while only walking two. Wenatchee's starter, Nicho Crowley, tossed five innings, giving up four hits while punching out seven and walking none. In his first game with the AppleSox, Vincent DeMarco struck out four and allowed only one hit in two-and-a-third innings of work. Derek Render closed out the ball game for the 'Sox, surrendering only one run.

Despite sweeping the Pippins, the 'Sox are still tied with the Bellingham Bells for first place in the North Division. Both teams have an 18-6 record as they approach the last series of the first half. Whichever team that takes sole control of the North Division by Sunday will receive the first seed in the 2026 postseason.

Wenatchee continues their road trip with a three game set in Walla Walla. Game one starts at 6:35 p.m. at Borleske Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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