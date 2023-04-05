Name the Mascot

April 5, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Hey Hat Tricks Fans! We're excited to announce that we will be introducing a Mascot to the Hat Tricks family. And we want your input in naming our new rabbit friend! Click the link here to submit your name ideas for the mascot of the Danbury Hat Tricks!

Name the Mascot! - Danbury Hat Tricks

Trivia Night with the Hat Tricks!

Wednesday April 12th @ Reverie Brewing Company!

Hey Hat Tricks fans! On Wednesday, April 12th, the Danbury Hat Tricks will be spending the night hanging out at Reverie Brewing Company and enjoying a Trivia Night with our incredible fans! We'll be enjoying the night at the preferred tap room of the Danbury Hat Tricks from 7PM to 9PM.

Reverie Brewing Company is a valued partner at the Danbury Ice Arena with their physical location in Newtown just 15 minutes away down 84 East off exit 10 at 57B Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT. The Brewery is a great place to stop by for an enjoyable evening with live music, food trucks, and an ever changing list of beverages, including their own ales, lagers, ciders, mead and hard seltzers. They also serve local CT wine.

Reverie Brewing Company was founded by a trio of dreamers, Mark Broderick, Ryan Broderick, and Frank Lockwood. Ryan couldn't be more thrilled to be involved with the Hat Tricks as an avid Hockey Enthusiast who still lives the dream in men's league when he can fit it in keeping the brewery in full operation.

For more information on Reverie Brewing Company, check out www.reveriebrewing.com

Former Danbury Whaler Jason McCrimmon up for NHL's Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award!

Former Danbury Whalers defenseman Jason McCrimmon is a finalist for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award! This is an award given out by the National Hockey League since 2018 to honor individuals who have brought a positive impact to their communities through the sport of hockey. The award is named in honor of Willie O'Ree, the first black NHL player, who debuted on the NHL's ice for the Boston Bruins on January 18th, 1958.

Jason McCrimmon is a Detroit, MI, native who played five seasons of professional hockey, including the 2011-12 season with the Danbury Whalers.

After his professional career, he returned to Detroit and founded the Detroit Ice Dreams Youth Hockey Association. He also serves as the associate head coach, GM and owner of the USPHL's Junior A Motor City Gamblers. Part of the NHL Coaches' Association's BIPOC coaches program, McCrimmon has committed his efforts to serving the underserved and underprivileged of his city while developing excellent junior hockey players and bringing the joy of hockey to the youth of Detroit.

To cast your vote for Jason for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero award, click on the link here! Voting will be open until April 16th. The winner will get $25K from the NHL for a charity of their choice. Make sure to support a Danbury Hockey alum for this special honor!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.