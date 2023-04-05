Sea Wolves Complete Home Schedule vs. Motor City

April 5, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS -The (15-33-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves will play their final pair of home games for the 2022-23 this weekend against the (30-16-6) Motor City Rockers. It is a weekend filled with promotions, as it begins on Friday with '90s Throwback Night. It is followed up by Saturday's Autism Awareness Night. Both matchups begin at 7:05pm inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and will have their own specialty jerseys auctioned off after the games.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves dropped three games to the Carolina Thunderbirds by final scores of 3-2, 6-3 and 6-3. The first two games were tied entering the third period, while the finale saw a one-goal lead for Carolina entering the final stanza. Yianni Liarakoslogged points in all three games, finishing with five assists.

Scouting the Rockers:The Rockers are positioned in third place in the Continental Division and are on an impressive six-game win streak. The run includes victories against the Port Huron Prowlers, Binghamton Black Bears and Carolina Thunderbirds. Top-scorer Scott Coash has recorded at least one point in each of his last six games.

Milestone Watch: Player/head coach Joe Pace is expected to play in his 500th career FPHL game this Saturday. Pace began competing in the league during the 2011-12 season and has spent time with the Danville Dashers, Dayton Demonz and Port Huron Prowlers before joining the Sea Wolves. Joe is a two-time winner of the Commissioner's Cup in 2014 (Dayton) and 2016 (Port Huron).

Season Series:The Sea Wolves and Rockers are playing the second half of their season series this weekend. The first two games took place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in February when the Sea Wolves won 7-6 and 5-4. Both games finished in overtime with game winning goals between Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Sam Turner.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

Sea Wolves Complete Home Schedule vs. Motor City - Mississippi Sea Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.